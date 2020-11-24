x
Local News

Have you seen me? MPD needs your help finding missing woman

City Watch Alert issued for 28-year-old Adinam Kofie
Credit: Family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Adinam Kofie?

The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for Kofie who has been missing and is believed to be suicidal.

Kofie was last seen last Thursday leaving the 1900 block of Warner Ave.  She left a note to her mother that she was going to be alone to die.

Credit: Memphis Police Department
She is 28-years-old, 5'10", 160 pounds.  She was last seen on home security video wearing a red jacket and pink pants with a blue umbrella.

If you have information about Adinam Kofie, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.