Have you seen me? MPD needs your help finding missing woman

City Watch Alert issued for 28-year-old Adinam Kofie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Adinam Kofie?

The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for Kofie who has been missing and is believed to be suicidal.

Kofie was last seen last Thursday leaving the 1900 block of Warner Ave. She left a note to her mother that she was going to be alone to die.

She is 28-years-old, 5'10", 160 pounds. She was last seen on home security video wearing a red jacket and pink pants with a blue umbrella.