Have you seen Peyton Lynn Moise?

CARROLL COUNTY, Mississippi — An endangered missing child alert has been issued in Mississippi for a 12-year-old Arkansas girl.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Peyton Lynn Moise early Wednesday morning.
Petyon is from West Memphis. She is 5'5" tall, 155 pounds, blue eyes with medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.
If you have seen Peyton Lynn Moise or have information regarding her, contact the Carrol County Sheriff's Office at (662) 237-9283.