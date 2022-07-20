Have you seen Peyton Lynn Moise?

Enangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl.

CARROLL COUNTY, Mississippi — An endangered missing child alert has been issued in Mississippi for a 12-year-old Arkansas girl.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Peyton Lynn Moise early Wednesday morning.

Petyon is from West Memphis. She is 5'5" tall, 155 pounds, blue eyes with medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.

