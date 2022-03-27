x
Have you seen these teens? | Two teens reported missing in Memphis Sunday

Memphis Police said they are looking for 17-year-old Kylie Townsend and 15-year-old Kyra Wallace, who have both been missing since Friday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Sunday they are looking for two missing teens who were last seen Friday. 

According to MPD, 17-year-old Kylie Townsend and 15-year-old Kyra Wallace were last seen leaving the premises of the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue Friday, and never returned. 

Townsend is described as a 5'5" female weighing approximately 215 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with navy blue pants. 

Wallace is described as a 5'2" female weighing approximately 120 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pullover sweater with navy blue pants. 

Those with information as to the whereabouts of these two teens are encouraged to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479.

