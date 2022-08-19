Have you seen this missing mother and daughter?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Cristy and Nuala Venceil?
The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Friday morning for the 33-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter.
They were last seen Thursday around 7 p.m. on the balcony of their home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MPD said Cristy has a mental condition and is a known drug user. It is unknown if she is on medications.
Cristy is 5'9", 165 pounds, she has green eyes and brown/green hair. Nuala is 3' tall, 60 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. It's unknow what either of them were last wearing.
If you see them or have information about them, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.