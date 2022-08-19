Have you seen this missing mother and daughter?

If you have any information about Cristy & Nuala Venceil call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Cristy and Nuala Venceil?

The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Friday morning for the 33-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter.

They were last seen Thursday around 7 p.m. on the balcony of their home in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.

MPD said Cristy has a mental condition and is a known drug user. It is unknown if she is on medications.

Cristy is 5'9", 165 pounds, she has green eyes and brown/green hair. Nuala is 3' tall, 60 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. It's unknow what either of them were last wearing.