Heal the Hood foundation delivers Christmas gifts to families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heal the Hood foundation is working all month long to make sure every child in Memphis has something under the tree this Christmas.

The group shopped at the Walmart on Winchester in Hickory Hill for some of the 80 families they chose to support.

Local 24 News spoke with one organizer who expressed how it takes her breathe away when she gets to see the reactions to the work they are doing.

"It's such an amazing feeling to see the babies light up. You can just see it in their eyes, you can feel the energy in the room," said Natasha Hill, from the Heal the Hood Foundation. "Some parents are so relieved and so thankful they end up crying because they say sometimes in some cases, they wouldn't have anything to give their kids this year. So, it's really just a blessing to give."

The initiative is a part of Heal the Hood's 12 Days of Christmas.