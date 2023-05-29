Heal the Hood Foundation to celebrate dancer 'Shabba Doo' with documentary screening

The film is said to reveal actor and dancer Shabba Doo's plans to "launch life changing projects addressing youth crime and violence in Memphis."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A famed actor and dancer will be celebrated by the Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis with a "Docu-music" film release on Wednesday.

A red carpet event for "The Get Down Docu-Music Film" is set to take place at the Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill Theater and pays tribute to Aldofo "Shabba Doo" Quinones who was featured in the movie "Breakin'" as well as it's sequel "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo."

Shabba Doo reportedly chose the Heal the Hood Foundation to "invest cultural capital into the youth in the city of Memphis through the arts."

The film is said to reveal Shabba Doo's plans to "launch life changing projects addressing youth crime and violence in Memphis."

The screening begins at 7 p.m. and the cost of admission is free with an advance r.s.v.p. that can be accessed here.