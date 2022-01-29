x
Heal the Hood is bringing a new series to Memphis

The "Hood Fables Book Series" was created in hopes to get parents and children excited about reading
Credit: Heal the Hood Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, local actors gathered at the Hickory Ridge Mall in hopes to land a spot in the new "Hood Fables Series" sponsored by the Heal the Hood Foundation.

The "Hood Fables Books Series" reimages many old tales and fables and places them in urban parts of Memphis. The parodies are an attempt to get parents and their children excited about reading.  

Kids and adults both were able to audition, but there is no word yet on the project's premiere.

ABC24 will keep you updated when we learn more information.

Amazing youth opportunities this week. Virtual Auditions - Friday 6pm - 8pm In Person Auditions - Saturday 10am -...

Posted by Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

