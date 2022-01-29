Heal the Hood is bringing a new series to Memphis

The "Hood Fables Book Series" was created in hopes to get parents and children excited about reading

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, local actors gathered at the Hickory Ridge Mall in hopes to land a spot in the new "Hood Fables Series" sponsored by the Heal the Hood Foundation.

The "Hood Fables Books Series" reimages many old tales and fables and places them in urban parts of Memphis. The parodies are an attempt to get parents and their children excited about reading.

Kids and adults both were able to audition, but there is no word yet on the project's premiere.

