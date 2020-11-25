From cooking to COVID-19: Expert advice on staying safe this Thanksgiving

Not only are we dealing with a pandemic this Thanksgiving. The holiday is also number one for cooking fires in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Experts in the fire prevention and medical professions Wednesday again urged the public for smaller groups and less travel this Thanksgiving. They also warned about beginner cooks not getting overwhelmed around the stove or fryer.

"Thanksgiving Day is the number one day across the United States for any sort of cooking fire," Collierville Fire Department Public Education Specialist Reid Kelly said.

Kelly reminded those in Shelby County and beyond to keep knives out of reach of kids, keep children at least three feet away from stove, to not use a fryer or smoker in a garage or on a deck, and limit distractions while cooking.

"I know you'll have lots of distractions going on, whether it's a Zoom meeting with other family members, (or) you might have a few family members with you in the house - easy to get distracted," Kelly said.

The holiday also brings risks and challenges with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department suggests you limit your Thanksgiving group to fewer than 10 people and no more than two households, host a virtual dinner with friends and family, do contactless food delivery for those at higher risk of illness, and consider gathering outside.

"It's supposed to be a beautiful day on Thanksgiving - 60 plus degrees. Be outside, social distance, wear a mask," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

While many were tested in our area ahead of the holiday, doctors said those people should still be cautious around others, even after a negative result.

"You can't be assured that just because you were tested yesterday that you are not going to give the virus to someone else 48 hours later, not to mention the tests are up to 25% false," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

Shelby County health experts fear a Thanksgiving related uptick could strain area hospitals even further after new records were set this week for hospitalized COVID-19 patients countywide.

That includes a new record high of COVID-19 patients at Baptist Memphis hospital Wednesday.