Hearing to be held Tuesday to formally remove Pervis Payne from the death penalty

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced last week they would no longer pursue the death penalty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pervis Payne will no longer be executed by the state and a hearing Tuesday morning is expected to make it official.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. where a judge is expected to formally grant Payne relief from the death sentence.

It comes after the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced last week they would drop the pursuit of the death penalty.

Payne was found guilty of the double murder of Charisse Christopher and her daughter Lacie in 1987. Despite being convicted, Payne has maintained his innocence.

Payne's case was under review due to claims of Payne living with an intellectual disability, according to his lawyers.

The U.S. and Tennessee Supreme Courts have ruled it unconstitutional to execute an individual with an intellectual disability.

A state expert examined Payne and his records and could not say that his intellectual functioning was outside the range for intellectual disability, the DA's office reported.

JUST IN: #PervisPayne will be removed from death row because it is unconstitutional to execute someone with an intellectual disability. This is an important step toward justice for Pervis, who has spent 33 years on death row. https://t.co/oydM6cVKdX — The Innocence Project (@innocence) November 18, 2021

Family and supporters of Payne are expected to gather outside the courthouse after the hearing. They are still fighting for his release believing he is innocent of the crimes.

The DA's office said they met with the family of the victims to tell them about the news. According to them, family members were not happy with the news but were understanding.