City of Memphis opens cooling center with high heat index

For transportation to the shelter, MFD said to call the Office Emergency Management at 901-297-1680. Transportation will begin at 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With high temperatures and a heat index in the Mid-South, Memphis Fire Department announced that a cooling center will be open Monday, July 4 at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Rd. from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

The cooling will not be available overnight, MFD said.

MFD advised people who are looking for night shelter to reach out to Memphis Union Mission located at 3836 Poplar Ave 901-526-8403.

The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave. 901-529-4545 is also available, MFD said.