Memphis Police officer fires shots after suspect rams into MPD car, says police

Officers responded to a prowler call, but shots were fired at the scene when MPD arrived. One officer was minorly injured from a fall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect who they said rammed into an MPD car Thursday morning.

MPD said officers responded to a prowler call about 4:25 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Southern Manor Apartments in the 3200 block of Southern Ave. near Greer, not far from the Highland Strip area.

Investigators said the officers encountered a suspect, who they said then tried to run over the officers as he took off, hitting a squad car. They said an officer fired shots, but it appeared the suspect was not hit, and he continued driving away from the scene.

MPD said one officer suffered minor injuries from a fall during the encounter.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the suspect was in a black Infiniti SUV with rear bumper damage. The suspect was last seen leaving the 3200 block of Southern Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The suspect is not in custody. https://t.co/3pe7RPGu5j — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 27, 2023