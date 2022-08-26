x
Heavy police presence on Winchester between Germantown Rd. and Kirby

We are working to confirm more details about this incident to give a full report.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has one person in custody after a heavy police presence in the area between Kirby and Winchester and Winchester and Germantown Rd.

MPD was in pursuit of at least one suspect. The incident began at 7370 Winchester as a shots fired call, but it moved throughout the area. 

At least eight police cars are at the intersection of Quince and Winchester.

MPD requested K-9 dogs over dispatch. MPD dispatch has also said that there was a single-vehicle crash in the area that may be involved. 

We are working to confirm more details about this incident to give a full report. 

