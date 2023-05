The kidnapping and assault happened in the Tangletree and Tchulahoma Dr. area., Southaven Police Department said.

A man accused of aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping was arrested after surrendering to Southaven police Thursday, May 4.

The kidnapping and assault happened in the Tangletree and Tchulahoma Dr. area., Southaven Police Department said.

A victim alerted officers after safely escaping the suspect, police said.

SPD thoroughly searched the area, using help from Uniform Patrol, SWAT, and the Crisis Negotiations team.

SPD said the suspect surrendered to officers peacefully.