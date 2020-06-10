Webinars to help SCS student-athletes sidelined because of the pandemic

Three weeks ago, Shelby County Schools announced all fall sports would be delayed indefinitely

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Help is available for student-athletes looking to play at the next level that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three weeks ago, the Shelby County Schools District announced all fall sports would be delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

For the student-athletes looking to play sports in college, being sidelined during the fall means missing valuable time and exposure that could be the difference in landing a scholarship.

That's why this week, the district will help host two webinars for students and their parents to learn about college eligibility, recruiting tips and how students can use social media to help themselves too.

The first webinar will begin on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. That session will only cover football. The second webinar, Thursday at 7 p.m., will cover all other fall sports.

To help our student-athletes and families navigate post-secondary options, our own SCIAA team is hosting 2 special webinar sessions tomorrow and Thurs at 7 PM.



SCS said, in a release, that there are also continued efforts to put together an athletic showcase for all juniors and seniors missing out on playing time. The event would be similar to a combine-style and students would also receive personal videos to help with recruitment.

The district has not said when fall sports could return.