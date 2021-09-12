Her Faith Ministries is helping single mothers and their children have better lives

The organization provides resources and mentoring to single mothers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be an incredibly difficult time for parents, especially single moms, who are consistently working to make ends meet.

Her Faith Ministries provides clothing, food, transportation, and other necessities for single moms year-round.

The organization's executive director, Rev. Dr. Elaine Sanford, uses her experience of being raised by a single mother to empower other moms through mentoring and guidance.

"Many ministries out here are trying to be that buffer, that person that can just be there to give them a little bit of help to be able to carry on," Sanford said. "Not just giving them things, but also encouraging them to believe in themselves and to have the esteem to know that you can do this."

Single mother of four, LaTarsha Ingram, has benefited from the organization's help. She faced the devastating loss of her support system when her mother recently died.

"I got to the point where I kept looking at my son and I knew the money was running out," Ingram said. "You can't be on the go with a three-year-old child especially an autistic child like Roman."

Before moving into her apartment with her son, Roman, in August, she faced homelessness and the struggles of not being able to financially provide for her family.

"A woman, a mother she is not going to give up," Ingram said. "She is going to provide and take care of her home."

She knows single mothers can often be stigmatized, but she says many just need to get back on their feet.

"These young women out there, sometimes they just want help," Ingram said. "Everybody doesn't want a handout. They just want some direction."

Many single mothers struggle around the holidays.



Her Faith Ministries is helping empower single moms and provide them resources to get back on their feet.



“At the end of the day it's not about us, it's about our children”



How they’re helping tonight at 10 @ABC24Memphis — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) December 10, 2021

With the help of organizations, like Her Faith Ministries, she was able to get furniture, food, and toys for Roman.

"To all the mothers out there, single moms, they've got single dads out there too, it ain't just women," Ingram said. "Don't give up, mental health or whatever you are going through ain't nothing wrong with asking."

She takes it step by step each day so her son can have a better life.

"At the end of the day it's not about us," Ingram said. "It's about our children."

You can contact Her Faith Ministries at 901-324-3705.