Here are common misconceptions on the Tennessee’s process to buy a gun and the laws to carry it

ABC24’s Pepper Baker sat down with a firearm trainer to clear up any confusion as another gun-related measure makes its way through the legislature.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee house will discuss a bill to arm educators.

While decisions on Tennessee gun legislation grabs national headlines, there are also common misconceptions about the process to buy and carry a gun in the state.

Howie Williams is a firearm trainer who might clear up the confusion.

Even with more than a decade of military experience using firearms in the army and navy, Williams still practices his shot.

"Using a gun is a technique that can fade away if you don't use it," Williams said. "You never stop training when it comes to firearms."

Williams teaches everday civilians how to shoot at Caliber Firearms Academy and reminds them of the ins and outs of Tennessee's gun laws.

That includes the process to buy one at a gun store.

"They'll fill out a federal form that you're going to get," he said. "Everybody fills it out for the background check, then once that comes back, however long it takes, they pay the money. Then they have a gun."

Background checks can take anywhere from 5 minutes to a few days. This depends on whether the customer buy guns a lot, if it's their first time or if they have a questionable record.

"You can't have a gun with a felony, any kind of mental defect issues that popped up on your record and then there's certain misdemeanors as well."

Once you buy and own a gun, Williams said it's also important in understanding where you can carry it.

Tennessee became a permitless carry state in July of 2021, but the law still has limits for visitors.

"Not constitutional carry law — it is what it says it is — permitless carry, meaning people do not require a permit to carry a gun concealed or open inside the state of Tennessee, and it's only for residents of tennessee."

Williams said there are also other limitations on where you can legally carry without a permit.

"In general, if a person carries a gun without a permit in any area that's deemed for public recreation — while cars are going up and down, it's a right of way — a person can carry there, but, if they block it off — even like Elvis Presely [boulevard], if they block it off, now it's public recreation," Williams said. "[If] they carry a gun in there, it's a felony."

To be able to carry almost anywhere, Williams offers an 8-hour class for the "Enhanced Carry Permit" and a 4-hour training for concealed carry.

That's far less time than a proposed bill moving through the state house that calls for a 40 hour requirement for teachers to carry concealed in the classroom.