Here are what lights are out in Germantown, according to Germantown police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many traffic lights are still out in Germantown following Sunday night storms, according to the Germantown Police Department. They advise to treat all intersections with non-functioning traffic lights as if they were four-way stops.
Four-way stops operate with the first person to reach the stop having priority or the "right of way." If one, two or even three cars reach the stop at the same time, then the vehicle to the right has this right of way and should be allowed to pass the intersection.
In situations where four cars all reach the stop at the same time, someone might need to signal with their hands to allow someone else to drive forward. Upon first pulling up to the stop, caution is typically a solid step towards avoiding accidents.
Officers in Germantown said they are working diligently to reopen roadways like Poplar and Village shops. They also said to avoid this area if possible though.
Many lights are still out in the area, according to Germantown police. They say these include the following:
- Farmington Boulevard and Exeter
- Wolf River Boulevard and Farmington Boulevard
- Wolf River Boulevard and Johnson Road
- Poplar Avenue and Johnson Road
- Poplar Avenue and Forest Hill Irene Road
- Forest Hill Irene Road and Poplar Pike
- Poplar Avenue and Oakleigh Lane
- Poplar Avenue and Kimbrough Road
- Poplar Avenue and Poplar Estates Parkway
- Poplar Avenue and South Germantown Road
Germantown police reiterate to treat these locations as if they are four-way stops.