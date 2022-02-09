Need aid for food that was lost due to the ice storm? Here's how Tennessee can reimburse you

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced Wednesday they are prepared to provide replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused power outages or a household "misfortune."
State officials said replacement SNAP benefits are only available to existing SNAP recipients.
The department said existing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants can request SNAP Replacement Benefits through the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Details on how to do so are available here.
TDHS said the replacement benefits are available for existing SNAP recipients who have lost food due to a power outage lasting 12 hours or more, or have lost food due to a household misfortune, such as damage caused by falling debris or fire.
RELATED: On the seventh day of outages, AT&T is offering a little relief, as several Memphians are still without power
State officials said SNAP recipients requesting replacement benefits need to sign an affidavit and send it to DHS using the File Upload tool, available here.
The affidavit can also be turned in at a local Shelby County DHS office. There are two locations:
4885 Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
6941 Winchester Road
Memphis, TN 38115
TDHS said SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 (ten) calendar days of experiencing food loss.
Once approved, SNAP replacement benefits are issued on the current recipient’s EBT card.
TDHS said replacement SNAP benefits will be authorized for the value of the loss only and can’t exceed the current month’s allotment.