Need aid for food that was lost due to the ice storm? Here's how Tennessee can reimburse you

Tennessee's Department of Human Services announced it will provide additional benefits to SNAP recipients who lost power during last week's storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced Wednesday they are prepared to provide replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused power outages or a household "misfortune."

State officials said replacement SNAP benefits are only available to existing SNAP recipients.

The department said existing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants can request SNAP Replacement Benefits through the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Details on how to do so are available here.

TDHS said the replacement benefits are available for existing SNAP recipients who have lost food due to a power outage lasting 12 hours or more, or have lost food due to a household misfortune, such as damage caused by falling debris or fire.

Are you a current #SNAP recipient in the Shelby County area that recently lost food items due to a power outage? Help may be available. Visit https://t.co/O5DPAnFSmQ or call 866-311-4287 to learn more about Replacement SNAP. #Memphis #Tennessee #Family #Resources — Tennessee Department of Human Services (@TNHumanServices) February 8, 2022

State officials said SNAP recipients requesting replacement benefits need to sign an affidavit and send it to DHS using the File Upload tool, available here.

The affidavit can also be turned in at a local Shelby County DHS office. There are two locations:

4885 Stage Road

Memphis, TN 38128

6941 Winchester Road

Memphis, TN 38115

TDHS said SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 (ten) calendar days of experiencing food loss.

Once approved, SNAP replacement benefits are issued on the current recipient’s EBT card.