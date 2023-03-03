Here's how to get rid of debris and tree limbs after stormy weather

The City of Memphis said residents should follow certain guidelines to ensure that debris in their area is cleared.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mid-south will experience strong winds and storms throughout the day, but when the storms pass, downed trees and debris will be left behind.

The City of Memphis said residents should follow certain guidelines to ensure that debris in their area is cleared.

All debris from storms should be moved to the curb. Residents are advised to position the debris at a four feet distance from all their vehicles.

The city said only debris that is five feet or less in length and 13 inches or less in diameter will be cleared.

Residents could receive code violation notices and even be fined if they leave large debris at the curb. Large tree limbs damage the equipment the city uses to break down and clear debris.

Residents should also separate tree limbs from other debris like wood planks and loose roofing to avoid extended pickup times.