Here's how you can win in the Memphis Area FAFSA challenge

MSCS tweeted that the event will take place at UofM.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area colleges are teaming up to support Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ FAFSA completion efforts with the Memphis Area FAFSA challenge.

Guests will learn about important admission and financial aid deadlines and learn helpful tips to reduce FAFSA submission errors. Admission and financial aid experts will be in attendance to answer questions as well.

The Memphis Area FAFSA challenge will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Rose Theatre at the University of Memphis.

The UofM will provide free parking, light appetizers and giveaways will be provided by TN SCORE.