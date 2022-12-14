Here's what kids can do for fun during Christmas break

There are several kid-friendly activities going on this December. Take a look to see how you and your family can enjoy the holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and many children are preparing to be home for holiday break. Here are some things you can do during the holidays to keep your kids busy.

Starting Monday December 19th for the first time Zoo Lights and the Memphis Zoo will be open to guest Monday through Friday. The zoo will be open from 5:30p to 9:30p and tickets are $19 for non zoo members.

Wednesdays are 901-derful Day Wednesday at Starry Nights at Shelby Farms. Tickets are $15 off December 14th and 21st.

The Children’s Museum of Memphis has a bunch of activities happening during their Winter Wonderland. From scavenger hunts to gingerbread birdhouse art projects, and watercolor winter hats there’s plenty for the kids to do.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr. is playing at the Kroc Center Thursday December 15th & Sunday December 18th. Tickets for the play is $10.

This is the last weekend to get free pictures with Santa at Saddle Creek.