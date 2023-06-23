Here's what streets to avoid during the upcoming bike race in Southeast DeSoto County



The Tour de Hernando bike race, presented by Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis, will begin at 8:00am and last until 3:00pm. The start and finish point will be at Getwell Rd. and Cleveland Rd.



According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the route for the race will be as follows: South on Getwell Rd. S. from Cleveland, West on Slocum Rd., South on McCracken Rd., East on Love Rd., East on Grays Creek Rd around to Getwell Rd. S. and then West on Slocum.



DeSoto County police will have deputies assisting with traffic control at the following intersections: Getwell and Slocum, Slocum and McCracken and then Love Rd. and Grays Creek Rd.