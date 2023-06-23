Here's what streets to avoid during the upcoming bike race in Southeast DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss — On Saturday, June 24th, a bike race will take place in the Southeast part of DeSoto County, causing traffic at several intersections.
The Tour de Hernando bike race, presented by Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis, will begin at 8:00am and last until 3:00pm. The start and finish point will be at Getwell Rd. and Cleveland Rd.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the route for the race will be as follows: South on Getwell Rd. S. from Cleveland, West on Slocum Rd., South on McCracken Rd., East on Love Rd., East on Grays Creek Rd around to Getwell Rd. S. and then West on Slocum.
DeSoto County police will have deputies assisting with traffic control at the following intersections: Getwell and Slocum, Slocum and McCracken and then Love Rd. and Grays Creek Rd.
Police said more than 100 riders are expected to participate in this race, and some will have different start times. That means there will be racers out almost all day.
DeSoto County police want drivers to be aware and try to avoid these areas on race day.
If you have questions or need more information, please email Tish Clark at tclark@desotocountyms.gov.