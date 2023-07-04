Here's what's happening in the Mid-South this weekend

There are several events set for the weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend the Mid-South is getting better weather than it has in a while, just in time for some cool events you can get out and do.

A Spring Artist Pop-up nights kicks off Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Some of your favorite Mid-South artist will set up inside participating shops along 2542 Broad Ave. in the Arts District. The event is free to the public. The event is available the first Friday of each month.

Also happening Friday, the ‘Straight Jokes..No Chaser’ comedy show is in town. Comedy legends like Cedric The Entertainer, Mike Epps, Earthquake, and D.L. Hughley will featured in this show. They’ll be performing at the FedEx Forum starting at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the first ever Mid-South Poets and Writers Festival happens at the Timeless Event Center on 6662 Winchester Rd. The event will feature activities like a youth community talent show, $10 professional headshots, a Rappers vs. Poets battle, and more. It will last from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Day passes are $20.