Here's where you can get into the Christmas spirit this weekend!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people in the midsouth are getting into the Christmas spirit. In Olive Branch the Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host their 45th annual Christmas parade.

What began as a handful of floats has grown to three bands and over 100 participants and floats. The includes people from different local businesses, organizations like boys and girls scouts, churches, and Santa himself. This year’s parade theme is Christmas stories.

The Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce says they’re excited for things to get started, and even more excited for the money it will bring to local businesses along the parade route.

If you’re looking to get out this weekend here are some Christmas Parades and events you can check out:

Collierville Christmas Parade, Friday @7p

Bluff City Christmas Experience, Saturday @10a

Olive Branch Christmas Parades, Saturday @2p

City of Bartlett "Walking Through a Christmas Wonderland" Christmas Event, Saturday @4p