4 people taken to hospitals after Hickory Hill Road crash

Memphis police said officers arrived at the crash in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road around 4:30 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two children, were taken to area hospitals after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Hickory Hill Road, according to the Memphis Police Department.

A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, a man was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition and two children were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

