4 people taken to hospitals after Hickory Hill Road crash

Memphis police said officers arrived at the crash in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road around 4:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two children, were taken to area hospitals after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Hickory Hill Road, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said officers arrived at the crash in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road around 4:30 p.m.

A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, a man was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition and two children were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.