Mid-South coaches explain expectations headed into high school basketball season

Bartlett High School's basketball program hosted Media Day, giving programs in District 15-4A a chance to explain their goals ahead of the season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As high school football season winds down, basketball season is just revving up. For many schools in the area, it starts in just a few days.

To welcome the season, Wednesday, Bartlett High School hosted its second annual Media Day where coaches and teams in District 15-4A explained their expectations for the upcoming season.

“Number one thing we’ve been talking about is toughness,” said head coach Dion Real.

After going undefeated in district play but falling short in the state semi-final, Bartlett boys head coach Dion Real said where they were the target last season. This season, they're putting the target on everyone else’s back.

“It’s more of a revenge tour and we want to take it out on everyone that comes across,” said Real.

The goal is not much different for the Lady Panthers after they fell in substate with a team they felt could have gone all the way.

“Last year, we did come up short in the substate game, the little games we came up short that we were supposed to win and I definitely feel like this season the goal is to win a state championship,” said Mallory Collier.

The Panthers aren't alone in the race to the top.

Houston tight end Brock Vice is in the process of fighting for a gold ball on the gridiron.

Hoping to not only bring Houston one championship in his senior season, but two.

“If we keep playing football the way we are we can probably win state and hopefully we can do the same in basketball,” said Vice.

Fortunately, for players like Mallory Collier and Brock Vice, a championship is all they have to focus on.

Vice has already committed to St. Louis University.

Collier signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to continue her career at South Carolina State.

“It’s a relief because I’m not having to deal with where I’m going to go farther but I have it all set and done, so it’ll be easier,” said Vice.