Two high school graduates start college with $20,000 scholarship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two local students were awarded $20,000 in scholarships. Madison Lewis and Owen Gutilla are among 22 recipients to be picked for the Don Carano Legacy Scholarship award.

Gutilla is described as a “Math wizard”, and Lewis participated in different school clubs like cheerleading, while still managing to be an honor roll student.

Both Gutilla and Lewis were chosen over 100 other applicants based on their participation in school activities, grades, and work in the community.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Horseshoe Casino, is responsible for making it all happen.

The company makes the scholarship available for high school senior or college student team members who have worked for the company for at least one year, meeting all other scholarship award requirements.

Tammy Young with the casino says they are happy to be able to take some of the burden off students and their families in the current time economic struggle and inflation.

"We want to make sure they have ample opportunity as other individuals to be able to receive a quality education. In doing that, it not only helps them, but our society as well," Young said.