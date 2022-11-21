Highland Strip improvement project completes

The street near the University of Memphis campus, which was once covered in orange cones, now has better pavement for drivers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A project to improve Highland Street finally finished after a year of work.

The road hindered drivers for about a year. The construction made it worse not only for drivers, but also the businesses along Highland that suffered.

"Before the construction, it was still pretty busy," said Cay Ramirez, a barista at Belltower Coffee House. "There was more downtime, then construction happened, and then it got really slow ... Now that it's done, we're the busiest we've ever been."