Stolen vehicle crashed on Highway 51 and Veterans Drive, says Southaven police

One death has been reported and one person is critically injured, according to the Southaven Police Department.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Southaven police asked members of the public on Saturday to avoid the area of Highway 51 and Veterans Drive after they said a stolen vehicle crashed into several other vehicles. Reports indicate that the scene has since cleared.

The Horn Lake Police Department was in pursuit of this vehicle and setting up "stop sticks" when the suspect driving struck these other vehicles.

One death has been reported and one person is critically injured, according to the Southaven Police Department.

The incident is being investigated, according to Southaven police, although they say all inquiries should be directed to the Horn Lake Police Department for further details.