Hispanic Heritage Month | How one business owner followed dreams to success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inside Crosstown Concourse, you may come across a passionate florist named Miriam Cordero.

"I've been doing this all my life at home, at family reunions, bridal showers, things like that," Cordero said.

Cordero decided to ground her roots in the Bluff city and begin her floral business in hopes of building a better life after moving from Mexico to Memphis 23 years ago.

Years later after a bunch of watering and tons of patience, Mili’s Flowers is what bloomed

"People didn't respond right away. It was a new idea. We had to knock on a lot of doors, but not all the doors opened," Cordero said.

Cordero said wanting a better life for she and her son inspired her to keep her business going.

"I came here with my son. I've been a single mom for my entire life, and that was the engine to make me do better and getter. For him,” she said.

She says her success didn’t come without worries.

You can now find Mili’s Flowers and Gift Shop in suite 125 at Crosstown, and she has expanded, now selling more than just flowers.

"It's a gift shop too. So, you can find gifts for men like candles, salts, or t-shirts from Mexico. You can find something for mom like a cross or flowers," Cordero said.

Cordero says everything inside is uniquely picked for this shop and looks forward to continuously seeing her flowers grow.