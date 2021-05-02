“It was strictly segregated in 1958 which kept you from a lot of social things that most Blacks could not take part in," said Lois Stockton, a Kappa Debutante 1958.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A debutante cotillion is the introduction of a young woman into society.

The tradition has been traced as far back as the early 1600's. Over centuries, it has changed tremendously.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, shows us how Black organizations have helped reshape the debutante culture.

They are cognized by their white gowns and a strut of grace of elegance. When a young lady is formally presented to society, she is a debutante.

The tradition goes back centuries, but not for Blacks.

“It was something that was really connected to and reserved for the elite,” said Karen Bryant-Simmons, Kappa Debutante 1982.

Bryant-Simmons' daughter, Kristen, became a Kappa Debutante in 2019.

“When I realized that I could get the opportunity to be a Kappa debutante, I took it and I grabbed it because I thought that being in a sisterhood, it would help me out,” said Kristen.

“It’s a part of our culture that gives our girls the same experience that counterparts of other nationalities have had,” said Bryant-Simmons.

In Memphis, organizations such as The Links and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. hosts formal balls called cotillions for debutantes.

“It started in 1950,” said Andre Dean, Memphis Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Polemarch. “We feel that it is very important that we continue with some of the traditions that have made us strong as a people."

Lois Stockton became a Kappa Debutante in 1958 and mentors others.

“It was strictly segregated in 1958 which kept you from a lot of social things that most Blacks could not take part in. Being a part of that, it did give me the opportunity to connect and socialize with other things and other people,” said Stockton.

A debutante is a young lady who is formally introduced to society upon adulthood.

Being a debutante glides pass the Waltz, etiquette, and poise.

“It continues the level of culture that exists not from a classist standpoint. We look at it more like a community service,” said Dean.

“It does give an opportunity to those who are less fortunate or to see the elegance of how things can be,” said Stockton.

It is an exposure beaming through generations.

“For African American women today, every opportunity that you have that contributes to your growth, your development and helping you to become a force to be reckon with,” said Bryant-Simmons.

“Being in it and not giving up, I would say for a Black woman, that shows strength,” said Kristen.

Due to COVID-19, last year's Kappa Debutantes were virtual.