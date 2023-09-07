Interstate hit-and-run in South Memphis leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a hit-and-run on I-55 left a man in critical condition on Tuesday evening.
At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at I-55 S near Elvis Presley Blvd., according to MPD.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The red truck responsible for the accident was last seen going south on I-55, according to police.
MPD is asking drivers to use caution in the area as they work to clear the scene.