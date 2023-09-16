Memphis police still looking for suspect of hit-and-run crash in March

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for the suspect of a a hit-and-run crash that left one woman in critical condition in March.

Officers said they responded toward 8 p.m. on March 1 at Macon Road and Berclair Road. The woman was hit walking from Express Mart on 4456 Macon Road while carrying groceries in the rain, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The hit-and-run vehicle may be a Chevrolet pick-up truck or an SUV, according to MPD. This vehicle drove away westbound on Macon Road and would have front-end damage, according to MPD.

Those with information can also call or Sergeant S. Biessenberger of MPD's STIS Bureau at (901) 636 4096).