Memphis police searching for suspect of deadly hit-and-run crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they are looking for the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place in the area of South Germantown Parkway and Winchester Road.

This location is just north of the Walmart Supercenter located at 7525 Winchester Road.

Officers said they responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to find a victim who was found to be dead on the scene.

They said the vehicle responsible for this incident was a black 2020 Nissan Altima.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.