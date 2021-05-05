Holly Springs get new top cop

HOLLY SPRINGS, Mississippi — Memphis isn’t the only Mid-South city with a new top cop.
Darryl Bowens has been named the new Police Chief of the Holly Springs Police Department. Bowens, 54, was serving as the interim chief since former chief Dwight Harris left in January for the Olive Branch Police Department. Bowens, a graduate of Holly Springs High School, has been with the Holly Springs Police Department since 1996.
The Memphis City Council voted May 4 for Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis to be the new chief of police for the Memphis Police Department. Her first day will be June 14, 2021.