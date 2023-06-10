Homophobic slur sprayed on Rainbow crosswalk in Cooper-Young

Jerred Price, who helped fund the crosswalk, posted a statement to social media making a point to remind the public that this act was done during Pride month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homophobic slur was found spray-painted on Memphis' Rainbow Crosswalk in Cooper-Young on Saturday.

Jerred Price, who helped fund the crosswalk, posted a statement to social media referring to the act as vandalism and made a point to remind the public that this act was done during Pride month.

Price stated that there are cameras at the intersection where the act occurred —where Cooper meets Young — stating "we will find out who did it."

"Hate towards any group or people is not acceptable and goes against the principles of respect, equality, and diversity," Price said in the post. "Unfortunately, there are still individuals and communities who hold discriminatory views towards LGBTQ+ people, whether it's due to religious beliefs, cultural norms or ignorance. This hate can manifest in various forms, from verbal harassment to physical violence and can have severe consequences on the mental and physical well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals."