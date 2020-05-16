Horseshoe Tunica announces it’s reopening Thursday

Horseshoe Tunica announced it will reopen Thursday, May 21st at 8:00 a.m.

According to a statement from the casino, it will operate at 50% capacity in accordance with the Phase One Casino Reopening Guidelines issued by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for proper social distancing, and table games will offer limited seating.

Other amenities including Poker, the Sportsbook, Village Square Buffet, the Laurel Lounge and the WSOP bar will remain closed until further notice, and are planned to reopen in phases that are in-line with consumer demand and pursuant to guidance provided by public health authorities.

The release goes on to say “Horseshoe Tunica is focused on the well-being of their staff members as they continue the high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Team members will have temperature checks and screenings daily. Staff is also required to wear masks provided by Caesars.The casino strongly encourages guests to wear masks throughout their visit, as they will provide them as needed.”