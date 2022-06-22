A look inside the very first Caption by Hyatt in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Caption by Hyatt, will be a brand new 136-room hotel located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street.
This hotel offers a fitness center, beer garden, furniture with electric outlets, local beers on tap, and a key card that will eventually pair with Apple wallet.
Grind City Brewery's beer will be the special beer on tap, in partnership with Caption by Hyatt.
The project manager for Caption by Hyatt, said he wants Memphians to "feel the city" when they enter the hotel. He wants the hotel to feel like part of the community.
There will also be a bar, quick snack selections for guests so they can "grab and go", and there will be local food for guests to enjoy.
Each room has a balcony that overlooks the view of the river, and rooms come with one or two beds. For extra comfort, each room has a night light, iron, microwave, and shower, and couch for guests to enjoy.
Caption by Hyatt opens June 22nd, 2022.