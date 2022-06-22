A look inside the very first Caption by Hyatt in downtown Memphis

The new hotel will feature a beer garden and key cards that will pair with your Apple wallet.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Caption by Hyatt, will be a brand new 136-room hotel located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street.



This hotel offers a fitness center, beer garden, furniture with electric outlets, local beers on tap, and a key card that will eventually pair with Apple wallet.

Grind City Brewery's beer will be the special beer on tap, in partnership with Caption by Hyatt.

The project manager for Caption by Hyatt, said he wants Memphians to "feel the city" when they enter the hotel. He wants the hotel to feel like part of the community.

We are excited to announce that Caption by Hyatt Memphis broke ground today and is expected to make its debut in 2022.



Learn more: https://t.co/diYdcdY1ri pic.twitter.com/m3KqeEe37P — hyatt (@Hyatt) April 13, 2021

There will also be a bar, quick snack selections for guests so they can "grab and go", and there will be local food for guests to enjoy.

Each room has a balcony that overlooks the view of the river, and rooms come with one or two beds. For extra comfort, each room has a night light, iron, microwave, and shower, and couch for guests to enjoy.

Caption by Hyatt opens June 22nd, 2022.