House fires in Memphis are a reminder to be careful while staying warm

The Memphis Fire Department said at least four fires Tuesday were related to heating units and people trying to stay warm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reminder to be careful trying to stay warm during these cold temperatures, after several fires linked to the cold.

The Memphis Fire Department said fortunately no one was injured in a fire about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Orr Street. They said the fire was caused by a space heater that malfunctioned in a bedroom. The Red Cross is helping two adults and three children.

One man is in non-critical after a fire about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Rose Trail Drive. Investigators said the fire was caused by a heating unit that malfunctioned in the attic.

The fire department said one man was critically injured in a blast about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Walnut Grove Road. They said the victim was trying to repair a propane heating unit in a greenhouse when it exploded. He was taken to Regional One with 2nd degree burns to his face and hands.

Another fire about 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Devoy Avenue was caused by an HVAC unit that malfunctioned in the attic. Fortunately, no one was hurt in that fire.

Remember to check smoke alarms once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.

City of Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarm on-line at: https://www.memphistn.gov/government/fire-department/free-smoke-alarm-application/ or call the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650.