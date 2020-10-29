Housing summit will tackle Memphis housing issues: evictions and affordability

The focus will largely focus on eviction prevention and reinvesting in neighborhoods.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development will tackle long standing housing issues during a day long summit on Thursday.

Director Paul Young said both have been long standing issues for the city but are being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to continue that work even in light of COVID-19 because safe-quality affordable housing is something everybody needs but it’s not something everybody has in our community today,” Young said.

Young said the summit, which is virtual for its second year, will feature both local and national experts in housing. Housing directors in other predominantly Black cities are slated to speak about their challenges and triumphs.

“Last year was really able to create a moment and create a dialogue,” he said. “I think that it’s important that often times we look to other cities for all of our solutions and I think it’s important that we lift up some of things that we are doing right in our community.

Topics like displacement, economic segregation, neighborhood investment and homelessness will be discussed.

“We believe that it is important as community members to advocate for different things,” Young said. “We believe that everybody should have the same base of knowledge and information around the housing issues that are pertinent to the city of Memphis.”

The summit comes after Young’s department released an in-depth housing report. In that report, it said nearly 90% of city neighborhoods saw an increase in rental housing. The report said high rates of renters could mean an increase in instability due to the crisis.

“After Dec 31st federal government moratorium on evictions will expire so we’re concerned on what that might mean in our community,” Young said. “We’re hopeful that other tools, things put in place, that will stave off evictions and that’s some of what we’ve tried to do.”

The summit will feature Mayor Jim Strickland, Richard Rothstein (author of “The Color of Law”) AND Dr. Andre Perry (author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities”).