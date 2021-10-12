Social media threat not related to Houston High School, according to Germantown Police

Investigators said the image has been in circulation in other areas of the country and does not appear to be related to any Germantown Municipal School.

Germantown Police said Friday morning a threat circulating on social media was apparently not aimed at Houston High School, and came from “elsewhere in the country.”

In a tweet, investigators said they became aware of the photo of graffiti circulating on Snap Chat which said “HHS Shooting 12/10/21.”

Officers went to Houston High School Friday to begin an investigation. They said additional resources were deployed to all Germantown Municipal School District schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

Investigators later said the image has been in circulation in other areas of the country and does not appear to be related to Houston High School or any school in the district.

They said as a precaution, officers would “maintain a presence” at all GMSD schools Friday.

Statement from Germantown Municipal School District:

"Following a preliminary investigation, the Germantown Police Department believes that the circulating photo is the same photo or a similar photo to other images being circulated across the country. GPD and GMSD do not believe there is a posed threat to Houston High School or any other GMSD schools at this time.

The social media image, “HHS shooting 12/10/21” is wall art that is circulating nationally and is affecting school operations with the initials “HHS” across the country today. GPD and GMSD are continuing to monitor the campus out of an abundance of caution."

The department is aware of a circulating snap chat photo which depicts apparent graffiti with the message “HHS Shooting 12/10/21”. Officers are on scene at HHS conducting an investigation. Additional resources have been deployed to all GMSD Schools out of an abundance of caution — Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) December 10, 2021