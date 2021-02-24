Men it's time for you to take a "journey!” | How a podcast wants to help Mid-South men from all walks of life

The "Journey" interviews men of all backgrounds - from banking executives, creative entrepreneurs, mechanics, military men, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Men, there's a new podcast out designed especially for you. The founders want you to take a journey with them to tell your stories: struggles and successes. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Welcome to the "Journey", interviews with men of all backgrounds and walks of life - from banking executives, creative entrepreneurs, mechanics, military men, and more.

The goal: to allow young men and boys to see what they can be. And the founders said it goes beyond being a doctor or a lawyer.

"Young men - young people in in general - must know that there is no microwave success. They also have to know that there are so many options that extend well beyond sports, being a CEO, or being in corporate America," said Kudzukian's Larry Robinson.

The Journey chronicles fifty (50) local businessmen and details a man's process and path to success.

"There is pride in the man who's the contractor. There's pride in the man who has a janitorial services company. There's pride in the military man or the mechanic," said Robinson.

"We're partnering with Kudzukian because they have the ability to get the message to young people in a way they are touched. We want to reach them where they are and give them hope about what they can be, especially in these unusual and challenging times. We believe this is a groundbreaking initiative that will change many lives in the Memphis area and beyond. We're excited what the podcast will do for us as a community," said Delta Boule Board Member Glenn Sessoms.

And trying to meet young men, gentlemen, and boys where they are and inspire them is local good news.