How to avoid conflict when college kids come back home

Spikes in confirmed Covid cases on college campuses are closing dorms and sending kids back home. Ways parents and students can live together stress free.

When parents drop off their kids at college, they don't expect them to come back home within the first few weeks of school. With the coronavirus making the rounds on college campuses, many students are finding themselves back home after their dorms have closed. This can be a tricky situation when college students and their parents live together again.

Living problems happen when there's a clash of expectations. Parents expect status quo. And college kids want their freedom that they would have had if they lived in the dorms. No rules. No curfews. No reminders. No checking in. No questions. Life their way.

Parents and their college students can avoid these problems by communication. You have to understand what the other wants and expects. There's two schools of thought here. One is that parents pay the bills so parents make the rules. The other school of thought is parents and their college kids find compromises where they can. For example, if your college student wants a later curfew, would the parent be willing to compromise on this.

Parents have their own set of expectations. They want their college kids to understand that coming back home is temporary. When it's safe then dorms will reopen and colleges will have in-person learning again. In the meantime, parents don't want their kids to become complacent. They want their kids to stay motivated and responsible for their college work and home responsibilities.