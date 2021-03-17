What to do if there's a tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tornado storms can develop quickly, meaning people have to react quickly. It's important to be prepared.
What to do before a tornado:
- It's always a good idea to have a NOAA weather radio in case power goes out and phones die.
- Charge up your phone and any portable chargers you have.
- Have your plan on where to go for safety ready.
Tornado watch vs tornado warning:
It's important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.
- During a watch, think "be prepared." Tornadoes are possible and near your area.
- During a warning, think "take action." A tornado has been spotted, indicating imminent danger.
If there's a tornado:
- If you're in a house, go to the basement if there is one. Otherwise, get to the smallest room in the center of the home like a closet or bathroom.
- Stay away from all windows.
- Cover your head if possible by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress on top of you.
- If you're in an apartment building, get to the lowest floor possible or seek shelter in interior stairwells. The next safest place again is away from windows in an interior room like a closet, bathroom or hallway.
What happens if there's a tornado and you're driving?:
- Try and avoid being outside in the first place; otherwise try to seek shelter in a building if nearby.
- If caught in high winds, debris is a concern. Park the car out of traffic. Stay in the vehicle with a seatbelt on.
- Put your head down below windows and cover your head with hands and a blanket or coat, if available.