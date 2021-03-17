x
What to do if there's a tornado

The Mid-South is at high risk of tornadoes on Wednesday. Be prepared.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tornado storms can develop quickly, meaning people have to react quickly. It's important to be prepared.

What to do before a tornado:

  • It's always a good idea to have a NOAA weather radio in case power goes out and phones die.
  • Charge up your phone and any portable chargers you have.
  • Have your plan on where to go for safety ready.

Tornado watch vs tornado warning:

It's important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

  • During a watch, think "be prepared." Tornadoes are possible and near your area.
  • During a warning, think "take action." A tornado has been spotted, indicating imminent danger.

If there's a tornado:

  • If you're in a house, go to the basement if there is one. Otherwise, get to the smallest room in the center of the home like a closet or bathroom.
  • Stay away from all windows.
  • Cover your head if possible by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress on top of you.
  • If you're in an apartment building, get to the lowest floor possible or seek shelter in interior stairwells. The next safest place again is away from windows in an interior room like a closet, bathroom or hallway.

What happens if there's a tornado and you're driving?:

  • Try and avoid being outside in the first place; otherwise try to seek shelter in a building if nearby.
  • If caught in high winds, debris is a concern. Park the car out of traffic. Stay in the vehicle with a seatbelt on.
  • Put your head down below windows and cover your head with hands and a blanket or coat, if available.

    

