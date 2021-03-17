What to do if there's a tornado

The Mid-South is at high risk of tornadoes on Wednesday. Be prepared.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tornado storms can develop quickly, meaning people have to react quickly. It's important to be prepared.

What to do before a tornado:

It's always a good idea to have a NOAA weather radio in case power goes out and phones die.

Charge up your phone and any portable chargers you have.

Have your plan on where to go for safety ready.

Tornado watch vs tornado warning:

It's important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

During a watch, think "be prepared." Tornadoes are possible and near your area.

During a warning, think "take action." A tornado has been spotted, indicating imminent danger.

If there's a tornado:

If you're in a house, go to the basement if there is one. Otherwise, get to the smallest room in the center of the home like a closet or bathroom.

Stay away from all windows.

Cover your head if possible by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress on top of you.

If you're in an apartment building, get to the lowest floor possible or seek shelter in interior stairwells. The next safest place again is away from windows in an interior room like a closet, bathroom or hallway.

What happens if there's a tornado and you're driving?: