How to safely dispose of hazardous waste this weekend in Desoto County

DeSoto County's Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday, May 15 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Collection will take place in the southwest corner parking lot at Venture Drive and Turman Drive. Hazardous Household Waste includes any unused portions of items containing toxic chemicals. Any product labeled CAUTION, POISONOUS, TOXIC, FLAMMABLE, or CORROSIVE should not be disposed of with regular household waste.

Acceptable Items:

LED Bulbs Acids Aerosol Cans Chlorine Bleach Flammable Liquids Motor Oil & Antifreeze Car Batteries Lighter Fluid All Paints Pesticides/Fungicides/Herbicides Poisons Pool Chemicals

Tire Recycling: Limit 5 tires per citizen

E-Waste: Electronics including TVs, computers, fax machines, printers, etc

DO NOT BRING

Syringes PCB's Compressed Cylinders (Propane tank, oxygen, etc.) Explosive Materials Radioactive Materials Medical Waste Waste from Business Commercial Waste