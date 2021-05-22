How you can get tickets to the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 first round playoff games

x
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) react during the first half of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in Salt Lake on Sunday, May 23. However, you have a chance to get in on the action when the team returns to Memphis.

The Grizzlies announced on Saturday that you can buy first-round playoff tickets for home games 3 & 4 beginning Monday, May 24 at 2 p.m.

The announcement comes after the Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors in overtime,117-112, Friday night.

Fans can purchase tickets online at grizzlies.com/tickets.

MVP Season ticket holders can purchase an exclusive presale ticket Monday at 10 a.m.