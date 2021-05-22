How you can get tickets to the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 first round playoff games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in Salt Lake on Sunday, May 23. However, you have a chance to get in on the action when the team returns to Memphis.
The Grizzlies announced on Saturday that you can buy first-round playoff tickets for home games 3 & 4 beginning Monday, May 24 at 2 p.m.
The announcement comes after the Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors in overtime,117-112, Friday night.
Fans can purchase tickets online at grizzlies.com/tickets.
MVP Season ticket holders can purchase an exclusive presale ticket Monday at 10 a.m.