MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris is a sign of change. She is the first African American, Asian American, and first woman to hold that office.

As Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, shows us those from her alma mater, Howard University, couldn't be prouder.

Vice President Kamala Harris. That rings strong for her fellow Howard University graduates and any graduate of an Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

It is a new path never charted, never seen. Its pioneer is Kamala Harris.

“I’m just proud as a Bison, as a Howard man for the accomplishment of this Black woman who has made her way up the ranks being the first of so many,” said Martavius Jones, Memphis City Council and Howard University Alumni Club of Greater Memphis.

Harris is the first Black, Asian American, female Vice President, and a graduate of the Mecca, Howard University.

“If we look at Howard’s legacy, we say the first Black Supreme Court Justice was a Howardite. The first Black Governor in the United States was a Howardite. The first Black Mayor of the US largest city, New York City, was a Howardite,” said Jones.

Howard alum, Martavius Jones, watched on with fellow Bison as Vice President Harris was sworn in.

“There’s just something about that Howard experience that says instead of complaining about how bad things may be, just do something about it,” said Jones.

It wasn't just the HU pride. Howard alumna, Dr. Daphne Rankin, explained the bond of attending an Historically Black College and University.

“Just going to an HBCU, for me, set a foundation that I could pretty much accomplish anything. I was enough in my own skin,” said Dr. Rankin. “The challenges, the friendships, the bonds, they teach us loyalty. They teach us compassion, even passion. They teach us a sense of community. They instill in us service.”

Dr. Rankin and Vice President Harris were initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. together in 1986.

“It was such a prideful moment to see her up there and to know that our country is really going to be in good hands,” said Dr. Rankin. “Kamala always stood out as a leader. She was always authentic, always genuine...One of the things that she says is that service is not about charity. Service is a duty that we have to add value to the communities in which we live.”

It is a value that Harris has undoubtedly added.

“There was a sense of pride, but there was also a sense of responsibility,” said Dr. Rankin. “Kamala, to me, is the manifestation of the dreams of many people.”