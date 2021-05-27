Huge Memphis Fire Department response to fire call to downtown high-rise apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of firefighters were called to a fire call to a downtown apartment building Thursday night.
Firefighters with the Memphis Fire Department were going floor to floor of Renew Riverview Apartments, a 25-floor highrise at 99 N. Main. There were reports of light smoke on the 5th floor. Unconfirmed reports say the initial fire call was to an apartment on the 10th floor. MFD set up a medical station on the 7th floor.
