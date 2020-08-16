Hundreds safely gather to commemorate the King of Rock and Roll

About 700 people gathered to honor the life of Elvis Presley Saturday night in a candlelight vigil.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Crowds safely gathered at Graceland Saturday night to remember the King of Rock and Roll.

While the majority of Elvis Week was virtual, the candlelight vigil will continued in the evening.

People who have enjoyed the king's music their entire lives and have admired his career have traveled to Memphis to commemorate his life.

Elvis Presley is being celebrated in a more intimate way because COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

About 700 people were allowed in every 15 minutes for three hours to control the flow of groups traveling from outside the gates up to the king's gravesite.

The event happens every August on the eve of Elvis' death. Last year Graceland estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people attended.

Attendees had to make a reservation beforehand and this year Graceland is requiring people to distance by 10 feet instead of just six.

Part of Elvis Presley Boulevard was blocked of tonight for the vigil. The the event lasted until midnight.