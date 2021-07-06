Al Sharpton, Ben Crump speak at funeral for Arkansas teen killed by deputy

The family of Hunter Brittain is holding a funeral after he was fatally shot by an Arkansas deputy. Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to speak at the event.

BEEBE, Ark. — The family of Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old that was shot and killed by an Arkansas deputy, is holding a funeral for him Tuesday afternoon.

Brittain was shot nearly two weeks ago during a traffic stop by Lonoke County Sergeant Mike Davis. He was fired last week after Sheriff John Staley announced that the bodycam was not turned on until after the shooting occurred.

According to the family, Brittain was killed while trying to place a bottle of antifreeze behind a tire to stop his truck from rolling into the deputy's car.

The funeral will be attended by friends and family of Hunter Brittain as well as family attorneys Ben Crump, Devon Jacob, and Reverend Al Sharpton.

You can watch the funeral service here: